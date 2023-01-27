Celo Dollar 24 Hour Volume Hits $560,139.36 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.61 million and approximately $560,139.36 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,534,344 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

