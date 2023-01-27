Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNXF opened at $40.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.