Celer Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.68 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $123.71 million and $10.68 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

