CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,962,000 after buying an additional 75,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,187,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $194.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.44. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $201.78.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.