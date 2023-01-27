CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Update

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CD Projekt Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

CD Projekt Company Profile

Featured Stories

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

