CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.81

Shares of CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.81 and traded as low as $46.02. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 128 shares.

CCFNB Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80.

CCFNB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

