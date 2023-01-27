CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.54

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $6.46. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 411,042 shares.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 174,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 24.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

