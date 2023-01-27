CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.54

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $6.46. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 411,042 shares.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%.
Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
