Castle Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $90.08. 60,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

