Castle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.32. 668,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $233.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

