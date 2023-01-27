Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.87. 915,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

