Castle Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.90. 1,108,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,438,852. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

