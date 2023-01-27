Castle Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 22,384.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,654,000 after buying an additional 1,078,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 367,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 172,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,237. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $100.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.