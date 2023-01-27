Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.1% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $407.77. 581,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,177. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.06.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.