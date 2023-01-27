Castle Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,345 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 295,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.01. 19,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,621. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57.

