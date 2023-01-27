Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.53

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 98168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,617.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Cars.com had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.16 million. Research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $59,009.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cars.com by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

