Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
CRS stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75.
Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,435,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.
