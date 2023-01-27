Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CRS traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 223,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -93.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $18,635,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $9,766,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 762,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 95,329 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

