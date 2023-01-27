Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Cap of $12.89 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and $421.79 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.13 or 0.06868246 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00078167 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00029035 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00056199 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010654 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001059 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00025103 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,413,306,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,584,882,915 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
