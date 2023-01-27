Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $64.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.20. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 29.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $21,338,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 43.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after acquiring an additional 380,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 252.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 285,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also

