Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.80.

A number of research firms have commented on CPX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of CPX opened at C$45.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.21. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$37.83 and a twelve month high of C$51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 4.2800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,523.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,440.55.

About Capital Power

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.