Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 917,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Amcor by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 36.3% during the third quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,554,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Amcor by 20.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 127,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor Trading Up 0.4 %

Amcor stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.