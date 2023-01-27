Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Destination XL Group worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $94,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Destination XL Group news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 13,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $94,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $473,989.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,356 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXLG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

DXLG opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 59.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

