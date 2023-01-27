Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,018 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

