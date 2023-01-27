Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sprinklr from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.

NYSE:CXM opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.02 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

