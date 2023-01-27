Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $52.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a current ratio of 13.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $36.50.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $683,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,400. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

