Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.