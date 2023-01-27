Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

