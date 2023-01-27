Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDUAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CDUAF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $32.61.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.