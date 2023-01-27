Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the December 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Up 0.9 %
DCNNF stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,706. Canadian Palladium Resources has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.04.
About Canadian Palladium Resources
