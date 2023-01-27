Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the December 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

DCNNF stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,706. Canadian Palladium Resources has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.04.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

