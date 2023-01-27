Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 4.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $24,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,103. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

