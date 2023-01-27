Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,218,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158,248 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,341,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.47.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.07. 334,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,262. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day moving average is $119.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

