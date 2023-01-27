Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,218,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158,248 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.80% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,341,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

