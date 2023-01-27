Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading Down 1.2%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.68. 104,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 308,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Canada Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

