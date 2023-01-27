Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Raised to $26.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Canada Goose Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 11.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

