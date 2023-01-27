Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.21

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.21 and traded as high as C$11.43. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$11.41, with a volume of 233,535 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.85 million. Research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.4900002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.13%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.