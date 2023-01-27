Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Camtek to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

CAMT stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 5,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

