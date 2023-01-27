Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. 4,632,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,095,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

