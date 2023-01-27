Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 54.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $38,488,512.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 224,221 shares in the company, valued at $18,926,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,635,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,200 and have sold 922,908 shares valued at $75,009,142. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,241. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.95.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

