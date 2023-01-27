Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $384,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $839,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $2,149,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $54.42. 149,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,564. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.67%.

CALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

