Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $851,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,993,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

