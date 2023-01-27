Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury accounts for 3.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth $30,309,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,300,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 535,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 2,488,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,009,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TBT traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,321. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

