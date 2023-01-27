Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Nucor accounts for approximately 0.7% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.30. 934,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.69 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

