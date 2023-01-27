Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,622 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 52.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 478,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after acquiring an additional 404,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 111.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.