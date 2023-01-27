Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,237 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. 232,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.28. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

