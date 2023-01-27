Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 3,500 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,094. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $160,765. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLMT opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.12. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.