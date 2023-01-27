Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.69 million.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of Calix stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.63. Calix has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Calix by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Calix by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

