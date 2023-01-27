California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. State Street Corp boosted its position in California BanCorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Petiole USA ltd lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of California BanCorp in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of California BanCorp to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of California BanCorp to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of CALB traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $213.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.05.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. California BanCorp had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $19.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Analysts expect that California BanCorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

