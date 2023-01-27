Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.23

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.99 ($0.02). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03), with a volume of 150,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.23. The stock has a market cap of £5.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Service; and Trading. The company holds working interest licenses in the Carpathian basin.

