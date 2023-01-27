Cadence Bank (CADE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Cadence Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cadence Bank has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

CADE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,097. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

