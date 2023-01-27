CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

Shares of CAIAF remained flat at $30.98 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $33.92.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG engages in the lease, management, and development of office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Austria, Germany, Eastern Europe Core Regions, Europe Other Regions, and Holding. The Eastern Europe Core Region segment consists of Hungary, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

