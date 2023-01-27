C2X Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.56 Million (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, C2X has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One C2X token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular exchanges. C2X has a total market capitalization of $38.56 million and approximately $451.70 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00401348 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,465.12 or 0.28169539 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00591354 BTC.

C2X Token Profile

C2X was first traded on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official website is c2x.world.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

